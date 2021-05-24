Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

