Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut by Truist Securiti

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

