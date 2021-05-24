Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Cut by SVB Leerink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

OLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OLK opened at $33.19 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

