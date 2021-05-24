QASH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $494,632.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $494,632.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.