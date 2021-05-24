Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after buying an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of TRI opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

