Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.95 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.59.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

