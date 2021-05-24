Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $766,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

