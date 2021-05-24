Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of BLL opened at $86.78 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

