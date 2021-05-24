Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 896.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 79,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,128,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

