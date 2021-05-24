Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 7,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

