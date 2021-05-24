Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $62,314.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,494.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.97 or 0.06187061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.74 or 0.01692685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00434492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00149055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00646363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00434357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00360993 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,034,596 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

