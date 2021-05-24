Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,176 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises about 5.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 190.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 5.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.