Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,488. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

