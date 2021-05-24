RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.