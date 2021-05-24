Radicle Market Cap Reaches $32.94 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and $762,793.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00017996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.98 or 0.00953556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.80 or 0.09578347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle's official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

