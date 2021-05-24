Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 299,919 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $28.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 262.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

