Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

RL opened at $121.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

