RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

Several research firms have weighed in on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:RAA traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €750.20 ($882.59). 5,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €714.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €731.85.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.