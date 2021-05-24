Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $206.68 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00011218 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $206.68 million and approximately $44.43 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00369327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00180417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003483 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.94 or 0.00821570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,154,119 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

