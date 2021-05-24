Raymond James Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,902.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.