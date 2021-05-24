Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

