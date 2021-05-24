Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.27. 757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,136 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.