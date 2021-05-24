Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HubSpot (HUBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently:

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $650.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $567.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $600.00.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $570.00.

5/3/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $504.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -252.36 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.74 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $157,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

