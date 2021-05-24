Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

5/13/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Darling Ingredients was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Darling Ingredients Inc alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.