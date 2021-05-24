Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO):

5/24/2021 – Halozyme Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Halozyme Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

5/14/2021 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/11/2021 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.20. 6,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

