Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $543.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
