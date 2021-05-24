Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,599.53 or 0.99914467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00085427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002430 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.