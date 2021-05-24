Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

