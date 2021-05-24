Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 164 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in TopBuild by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 178.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in TopBuild by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $195.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $104.52 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.