Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,525 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,031,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after buying an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,605,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,786,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

