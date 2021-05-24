Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 30,462 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,462 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

