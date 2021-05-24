Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $3.53 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMOP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 44,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

