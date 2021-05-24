Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

