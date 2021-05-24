Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.79 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $178.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

