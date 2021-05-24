Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock Position Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

