Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $506.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.