Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,509. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

