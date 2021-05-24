Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $634.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

