Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $679.71

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 679.71 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.69), with a volume of 6972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNWH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities cut Renew to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £515.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

