Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells $132,063.10 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $34.34 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

