Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Request has a total market cap of $75.49 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.01005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.34 or 0.10233048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

