Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BlackLine (BL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL):

5/18/2021 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

5/13/2021 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

5/7/2021 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.91. 388,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,063. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $55,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

