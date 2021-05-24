REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $32.35 million and $2.58 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.00894568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.21 or 0.09210759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00083004 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

