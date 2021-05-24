Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $462,961.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

