Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

