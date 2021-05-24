Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

