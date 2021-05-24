Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.9% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 28,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,156,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

