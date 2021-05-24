Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,367.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,409.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,603.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

