Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $43,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock opened at $155.12 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.