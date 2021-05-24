Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $49,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 30.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 255,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 166.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $200.41 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day moving average is $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

